Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 148.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 702,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 420,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $18,383,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,721. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

