Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

