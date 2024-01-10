Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 4,349,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,843,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

