Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Amgen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Amgen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 128,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.41. The company had a trading volume of 516,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,922. The company has a market capitalization of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.55. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.