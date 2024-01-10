Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. 2,474,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,923,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

