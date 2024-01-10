Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.75. The stock had a trading volume of 126,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,248. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

