Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 56.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

