Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after buying an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

