Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,549,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,615,923. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.79.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

