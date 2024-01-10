Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned 0.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 46,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,731. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.35%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

