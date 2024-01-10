Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,904. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.63 and a 12 month high of $219.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.64.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

