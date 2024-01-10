Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 18,175 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,268 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.06% of ADT worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ADT by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 448,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

