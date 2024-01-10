Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

