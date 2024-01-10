Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,973 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

