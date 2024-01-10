Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. 178,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,679. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

