Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 8,499 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,077,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,450,563. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.12, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.