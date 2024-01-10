Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 9,150 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Loews makes up about 1.1% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Loews by 6.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 145,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $5,734,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Loews by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE L traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. 56,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

