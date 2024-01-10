Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 928 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

