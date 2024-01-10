Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.11% of TEGNA worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 481,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

