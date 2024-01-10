Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

