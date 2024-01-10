Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 3.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $342.93. 342,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,096. The stock has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.70. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

