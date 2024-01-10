Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,226. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.