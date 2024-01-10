Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. 1,434,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

