Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Gap Up to $148.16

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $148.16, but opened at $152.60. Lennar shares last traded at $154.03, with a volume of 523,880 shares traded.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

