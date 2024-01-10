LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for about 3.5% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. 29,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

