Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 276403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.