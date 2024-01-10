Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 276403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Libero Copper & Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Libero Copper & Gold
Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Libero Copper & Gold
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Insiders started buying U-Haul stock, and then this happened
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Penny stock watch: Is it time to take a bit out of BARK, Inc.?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Big gains on the horizon for shipping stocks in Red Sea conflict?
Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.