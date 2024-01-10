Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 4th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

USA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 195,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,212. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

