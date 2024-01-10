Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 4th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance
USA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 195,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,212. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.