Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.42. The firm has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile



Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

