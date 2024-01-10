LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
