Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

