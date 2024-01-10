Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.23. 586,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,071. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.41.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

