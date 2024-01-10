Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.2% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.92.

LOW opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

