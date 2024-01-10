Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.70. Lucid Group shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 4,651,906 shares changing hands.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

