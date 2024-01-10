Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. 1,377,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,050,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LU

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 207.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 230,191 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.