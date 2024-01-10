Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.59. 383,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,438. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

