Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $520.00 at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $495.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.63.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $485.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.54 and a 200-day moving average of $411.01. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

