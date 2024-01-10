Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.6%.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 13,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 11,735 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,370 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 478.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

