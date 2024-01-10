Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFRGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 192.6%.

Luxfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 13,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 11,735 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher bought 5,800 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,370 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 478.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Luxfer

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.