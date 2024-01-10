MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 792,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 471,416 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $632.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.05.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

