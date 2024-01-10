Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 1.1 %

MEQ stock traded down C$1.66 on Wednesday, reaching C$147.22. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$119.75 and a one year high of C$152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.91.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$2.31. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 6.5918092 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,800.00. Corporate insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Stories

