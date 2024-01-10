ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.79 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $470,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.