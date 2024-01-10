Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading 3.6% Higher

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79. 447,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,821,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Maplebear Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $119,544,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $105,469,000. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $80,163,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $56,424,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

