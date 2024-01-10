Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $25.73

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $24.79. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 12,359,240 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

