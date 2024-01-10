Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MPC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.22. The stock had a trading volume of 792,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

