Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 286883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.