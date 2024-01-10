Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for about 8.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,417.63. 1,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,396.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,436.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

