Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,534 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 760.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. 66,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,589. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

