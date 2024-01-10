Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 630,918 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,918 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,449. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

