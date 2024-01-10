Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.