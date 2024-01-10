Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.66 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 472,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,258,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,966,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 65,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

