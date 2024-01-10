Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,832 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 5.00% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 88.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

USTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

